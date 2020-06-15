85 trucks drove down North Road in Houlton on Saturday to honor a truck driver who recently passed away

Dana “Baby Boy” Bubar, passed away at the end of May and one of his wishes was to have a truck parade. So, his family and friends did just that.

A longtime friend said that they were happy to see all of the truckers and people come out and remember him.

"It’s humbling it’s very humbling and makes me proud makes me proud that this still happens so people come together an and the trucking family is all of their own," said Lea Riley, a long time Friend.

There was a graveside service after the parade at the Linneus Cemetery.