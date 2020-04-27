89 year old woman in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crash in Masardis

(From: Shawn D. Gillen, Aroostook County Sheriff) On Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 12:45PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a crash on Route 11 in Masardis.

Upon arrival on scene, Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark determined that Rita Sherman (89) of Ashland was heading southbound on Route 11 in her 2000 Toyota Corolla. Sherman failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, striking a culvert and rolled over.

Fire Department and EMS personnel from Ashland and Masardis extricated Sherman from the vehicle and transported her to A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle. Sherman is said to have serious but not life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Sherman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Deputy Clark was assisted on scene by the Maine State Police, Ashland Police, Fire and Ambulance, Masardis Fire Department and a crash reconstructionist from Presque Isle Police Dept. The vehicle is considered a total loss and was towed from the scene.

