A Canadian emergency alert planned for today could affect some Mainers

FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) has informed EA that Canada is testing its version of Wireless Emergency Alerts today (Wed 5/8). The test messages will be sent to wireless phones in all provinces except for Quebec and Ontario.

U.S. phones that are WEA capable and roaming on a Canadian cell network should receive the test message. The alert category and banner on a U.S. cell phone that receives the alert will be “Presidential Alert” above the box that has the message text in it.

