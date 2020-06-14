A Caribou man faces charges after police say he struck a State Trooper after a high speed chase

China, ME: A Caribou man is facing a number of charges after police say a chase ended with him striking a State Trooper.

According to the State Police the police chase began in Waterville and ended on Route 3 in China Sunday afternoon. Both men are being treated tonight for injuries at Maine General in Augusta. Police say the Trooper, Mickael Nunez, was struck by 53 year old Robert Belmain's car as he was outside his cruiser setting up spike strips to deflate Belmain's tires . The trooper was struck as he was attempting to retreat to a safe location along Route 3, near the Family Dollar store.

Police say the chase began along Interstate 95 in Waterville after another trooper pulled Belmain's car over because of reports of a green sports car with no license plates driving erratically on Interstate 95 just south of Clinton.

After Belmain's car was pulled over, police say it took off driving erratically on the Interstate and when proceeded on Route 3 in Augusta driving toward China. Speeds on both roads reached 100 MPH. His car crashed after it struck the trooper .

Charges pending against Belmain will include Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed, Eluding a Police Officer , Failing to Submit to Arrest/Detention, Destruction of Evidence, Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Scheduled Drug, Sale/Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating After Suspension of his Driver's License . Nunez is a three year veteran of the State Police.

Trooper Mickael Nunez is being treated for a severe broken leg and is listed in stable condition. The man driving the fleeing car, Belmain, is being treated for head injuries.


