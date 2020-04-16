A County business closes their lobby, but still provides services to the community.

Businesses have had to change how they operate during this time of social distancing. While some have had to close, others have just closed their doors to the public, but are still open and completing the jobs they normally would. It isn't quite business as usual at Gallagher Insurance. While the business is still open, they have closed their lobby to the public, joining many businesses changing practices to accommodate the social distancing requirements mandated by the state. Brian Sipe, the President of Gallagher Insurance, says it's "for safety reasons we've done that. Fortunately we have the type of businesses where we can still do business by phone, by fax, by email, we have a drop box for people who need to make payments that way." He says these measures allow them to keep their staff employed during this uncertain time. "We're going to be able to do that, I have no doubt. But I also want to make sure that we can service our clients and I think we can. I think we can do that." adds Sipe. He adds that other measures are also being put in place to help people struggling during this time. "A lot of our companies have announced that they are going to be doing things like differing payments or at least not sending out cancellation notices. If a payment is late, usually what happens is, they will wait for a certain amount of days and then they will send out a cancellation notice. Several of our companies for the time being are just not going to send out cancellation notices. They're just not going to do it. Now if a payment is late, they may get a reminder notice, but they are not going to get cancelled." Not all of the companies are doing this, but Sipe says a lot of them are to ensure people can keep their insurance.