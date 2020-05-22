A County lawmaker has filed paperwork to begin the process of impeaching Gov. Janet Mills over coronavirus-related restrictions. Republican Representative John Deveau made the announcement at a protest last weekend. WAGM reached out to him, and while he declined our offer to go on camera, he did send us this statement on why he has started the impeachment process.

More on that story now as the filing of this impeachment paperwork comes as a series of lawsuits against the Governor have been filed in the past two weeks over her four phase plan to reopen the state.

Shawn Cunningham alked to our Matter of Law contributor to find out the legality of these actions and what impact it could have on Maine.