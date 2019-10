AN ALERT TO PARENTS THIS MORNING.

A FEDERAL CONSUMER WATCHDOG IS PROPOSING A COMPLETE BAN ON INCLINED BABY SLEEPERS.

THAT'S AFTER THE POPULAR PRODUCT HAS BEEN IMPLICATED IN DOZENS OF INFANT DEATHS NATIONWIDE.

ON THURSDAY, THE U-S CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION PROPOSED BANNING THE SALES OF SLEEPERS WITH A MORE THAN 10-DEGREE INCLINE.

BIGGER INCLINES CAN CAUSE BABIES TO ROLL THEIR HEADS TOO MUCH FORWARD OR TO THE SIDE, WHICH CAN LEAD TO ASPHYXIATION.

A NUMBER OF CONSUMER AND CHILD SAFETY GROUPS SUPPORTED THE ANNOUNCEMENT.

BUT THE PROPOSED BAN STILL NEEDS TO BE APPROVED BY THE FULL COMMISSION.

####