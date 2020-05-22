COOPER, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who was smoking marijuana while mowing a field is being blamed for starting a wildfire. The man lost his footing, fell down and lost his joint while mowing a field in the town of Cooper. The Maine Forest Service said he walked back to his house, turned around and saw that the field was on fire. Two acres burned in the blaze on Thursday. There’s been a spate of wildfires in Maine. The Maine Forest Service is battling active wildfires in Baxter State Park and in Island Falls near May Mountain.

