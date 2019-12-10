A Perham man has been charged in connection with a Caribou man's overdose death

The Caribou Police Department have charged a Perham man in connection with a Caribou man's overdose death.

On December 4, 2019, 22-year old Hans Jenson of Perham was arrested for aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death, a Class A crime, by the Caribou Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in connection with the overdose death of a Caribou man. Kegan McPherson of the CPD served as the investigating officer.

The victim in the case died from a lethal overdose of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine on November 2nd. Jenson was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where he will await arraignment. At the time of his arrest, bail was not allowed.

Other charges may follow.