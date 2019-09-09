A Presque Isle man has pled guilty to using counterfeiting currency

A Presque Isle man has pled guilty to one count of passing counterfeit currency and one count of attempting to pass counterfeit currency.

According to U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank, 24-year-old Derek Mendoza of Presque Isle pled guilty to the charges today in U.S. District court. According to court records, on December 2018, Mendoza bought a futon that was posted on Facebook Messenger and attempted to buy various merchandise from the Cigaret Shopper in Presque Isle with counterfeit bills. Court records say that the bills were refused by a cashier at the Cigaret Shopper. Mendoza faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. The case was investigated by the Presque Isle Police Department and the United States Secret Service.