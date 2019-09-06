A Presque Isle school will be benefiting from the Grand Reopening of McDonald's. Some of the proceeds from its first two days will go towards new books for the school's library.

This library at Pine Street Elementary School will soon be getting new books! After 3 years of not having one at the school due to a lack of space, the library isn't just back, it will soon be better than ever!

Pine Street Elementary school principal Loretta Clark says she's glad to have the library back.

"We're thrilled because this going to benefit all of our students here at Pine Street Elementary School as well as our teachers. So the more books that we can put into our little one's hands, the better they will be and the happier we will be. We also are looking at another grant, that will match fifty percent of the McDonalds donations through Usborne books, so we're going to pursue that as well, so we'll be able to get additional books for our library."

Heidi Abbotoni the owner of McDonald's says she is glad she is able to help out Pine Street Elementary. "It's awesome, she told me that, that she couldn't believe the number of kids who had never held a book and that's really heartbreaking to me. So it just feels fantastic that we can help them and that endeavor to get books in the hands of kids at the school."

Students from Pine Street School will be helping cut the ribbon at the reopening Friday afternoon.