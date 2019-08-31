A kindergarten teacher at Limestone Community School, says about two years ago they started incorporating Habits of Mind with Brain Gym in some of the classrooms. The tools help students use both sides of their brain. A sensory walk has been added at the school to enhance children's learning experience, beginning this fall.
A Sensory Walk at School
Posted: Sat 8:03 AM, Aug 31, 2019 |
Updated: Sat 8:16 AM, Aug 31, 2019
A kindergarten teacher at Limestone Community School, says about two years ago they started incorporating Habits of Mind with Brain Gym in some of the classrooms. The tools help students use both sides of their brain. A sensory walk has been added at the school to enhance children's learning experience, beginning this fall.