As more Mainers continue to file for unemployment, it’s important to know all the information about who can receive unemployment and what might prevent someone from getting it. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton has the story.

Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment due to COVID-19, and Maine is no exception.

Laura Fortman is the Commissioner for the Maine Department of Labor and she says over the last six weeks there’s been a staggering number filing for unemployment.