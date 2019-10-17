A case of bedbugs confirmed in Presque Isle

A case of bedbugs has been reported in the Micmac community in Presque Isle.

According to a statement by officials on the facebook page of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs Emergency/Risk Management Office, "In conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club, LFHS, tribal housing, and EMA, we have worked with ORKIN to inspect, identify, treat and take preventative measures to ensure that the infestation has been properly corrected."

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs will continue to work to identify bedbugs, through ongoing inspections of Tribal facilities and have licensed pest control specialists assist with pest management, if necessary.

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs Tribal Programs - Boys & Girls Club, and Little Feathers Head Start - will be closed for the remainder of this week and will reopen Monday, October 21st.

If you have any questions or have a concern regarding potential bedbugs in your home, call the Micmac Environmental Lag at 764-7765, to facilitate a positive identification.