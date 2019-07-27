A county veteran and friends reeled in one amazing trip

A group of military veterans had a once-of-a-lifetime experience, when one of them entered a contest and won a deep-sea fishing trip. Contest winner Shane Hill and five friends - Kevin Whitmore, Scott Hansen, Ed Aniolowski, Wayne Graham, and Jarad Carney - began the trip competing to see who could land the most fish. The trip ended with a trophy catch - a blue fin tuna weighing about 300 pounds.

Shane Hill says "They expected it to take us between four and six hours, but like I said, we had a fresh arm on the reel. And that fish would give us six feet, then take another mile. He drug a 17-ton boat probably seven miles, from the time we had him hooked until the time we put the tail rope on him."