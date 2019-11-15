WASHBURN, Maine - Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department says in September an individual broke into the Washburn Trailside store, stealing a large amount of cash, lottery tickets, cigarettes, and other items. It was determined only one person was involved with the store theft. Through the use of surveillance video and other evidence, Officer Amanda Baker was able to charge Christopher Skidgel with Class B burglary.
A local man has been charged with burglary at a Washburn convenience store
WASHBURN, Maine - Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department says in September an individual broke into the Washburn Trailside store, stealing a large amount of cash, lottery tickets, cigarettes, and other items. It was determined only one person was involved with the store theft. Through the use of surveillance video and other evidence, Officer Amanda Baker was able to charge Christopher Skidgel with Class B burglary.