A look at stages two, three, and four of Gov. Mills' plan to reopen the state

Stage one is projected to go until May 31st. Tentatively beginning June 1st, stage 2 will go into effect. That stage revises the limitation on gatherings from less than 10 people to less than 50 people. It still will encourage those working from home to continue doing so, but allows for employees in certain fields to begin to reenter the office as needed. The 14 day quarantine will continue for all people entering or returning to Maine. Stage 2 will allow for some degree of opening with reservations, capacity limits, and other measures for restaurants, fitness and exercise centers. Nail technicians. Retail stores. Lodging and campgrounds for Maine residents. Day camps for Maine children and those who have met the 14 day quarantine requirement. Coastal State parks.

Stage three is set to tentatively begin on July 1st. This stage maintain's the prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people and other Stage 1 and Stage 2 restrictions, including the 14-day quarantine on people entering Maine. Stage 3 would allow for some degree of opening for lodging, such as hotels campgrounds, summer camps, or RV parks for Maine residents and visitors. Outdoor recreation. Bars. Personal services such as spas, tattoo and piercing parlors, and massage facilities.

The timeline for stage four is still undetermined. When that is put into place it will contemplate lifting restrictions and allowing all businesses and activities to resume with appropriate safety precautions.