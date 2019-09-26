People got a look at the new Hope and Prosperity Resource Center today at ACAP. The Aroostook County Action Program opened its doors to the public to see this new center that will bring same-day access in one space for the community. Beginning next week people will be able to access the center that will offer space for customers to access computers for conducting job searches, and other resources online, meeting rooms for individuals and families to work with ACAP coaches, employment counselors, program staff and professionals from other agencies. The center is at their Main Street location in Presque Isle.