A new fire station will continue to ensure Oakfield's safety

A new building in Oakfield will help ensure the safety of the community.

A new fire station was unveiled recently. It has 5 bays to store additional equipment and can also serve as an emergency shelter if needed.

"the old fire station was roughly 60 plus years old, it was obsolete, it was falling apart, needed a lot of building repairs… so therefore, once the wind farm happened and we had that revenue stream the selectmen decided upon town meeting approval to build a new station," Dale Morris, town manager of Oakfield, said.

The building took 12 months to build and an open house was held recently to showcase the new facility.