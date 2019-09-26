A new tool provides access to social services

Officials from across The County were at Northern Maine Community College today for the unveiling of a new online tool designed to provide access to a wealth of information at the click of a mouse. The Pathfinder resource tool is a multi-faceted project that puts information in one convenient location, from health care to social services available in Aroostook. The Pathfinder Case Management tool is the first of its kind in the state. Participants included members of more than a dozen non-profit organizations and government entities, including ACAP and AMHC.