A permit is needed if you plan to celebrate July 4th with fireworks

The 4th of July is almost here, and many like to celebrate with fireworks.

But before you start setting them off, you need a firework permit. Michael Gahagan, Caribou Police Chief says you can contact your local Police or fire department for permits.

"Very important that the public gets a fireworks permit and that alerts the law enforcement and everybody else in that neighborhood is that there's fireworks going on and not gunfire, that's why we're notified and we the police department in Caribou issue those fireworks permits. We want to make sure everyone is safe. "

Fire departments have expressed concerns about fireworks due to the recent dry weather, so it's important to check in with them before lighting the fuse.