AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A proposal to help Maine's hospitals is moving to lawmakers. The Legislature’s Health and Human Services voted Friday to back a Maine Democrat’s Bill to boost reimbursement to hospitals. The bill is now heading to lawmakers for votes. Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson's staff said that about 40 percent of Maine's hospitals are at risk of closing and report losing $20 million in the last five years.
