A seasoned planter offers tips on how to get started with planting

Tammie Mulvey has been planting for the last seven years but she hasn't been planting only flowers. She says she has been providing shrubs, flowers, vegetables, and even fruit trees. She adds that if you are just taking up the gardening hobby, start by looking at how much time you can give your plants.

"So you want to look at the maintenance of it, no matter where you buy your plants from you need to make sure you're getting the right zone and if you want to do annuals, perennials, shrubs, make sure you plant them correctly and make sure you maintain them correctly so like if you're getting fruits you often need two different varieties of those in order to cross pollinate or you won't get any fruit. Whether it's apple trees, blueberries, a lot of things like that and make sure you have enough room for that plant to grow. So if you buy it and its only 8 inches tall but it's gonna get three feet tall in a couple years you wanna make sure you have that space for that," she said.

Mulvey says that if you are just starting out, there are easy flowers, herbs, and vegetables you can try.

"Merigold are easy to grow pretty much anybody can do that that's why they have the kids do it in school! So that's a good one to start with, calibrachoa also or million bells, those are good flowers to plant because you don't have to do a lot of work to them you just got to water them. Herbs might be either basil or thyme is pretty easy to grow I find and for vegetables cucumbers, zucchini..zucchini is really easy you don't have to do a lot to it even pumpkins you could start with that…cucumbers are fairly easy…green beans, those are easy for the most part, peas," she said.

If you are starting from seeds, Mulvey recommends that your soil has good air quality and nutrients

"If you get like a say miracle grow or if you make your own soil mix that's fine make sure you put some vermiculite or some perlite in it in order for the air to be able to get around in that well and then when you go to plant any of your other plants out in the garden or in your yard, you should always get a soil test and you can get that done at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension," she said.

If you are worried about how much water to give your plants, Mulvey has an easy way to tell.

"If it’s in the ground, you basically put your fingertip in and go up to like your second knuckle and if it’s moist the whole way then it has plenty of water. If it’s dry at the bottom, then you need to give it water," she said.

Mulvey adds that if your plant does die, don't give up, plant some more and try again