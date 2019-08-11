A union that represents Emera Maine workers is expressing concerns over the buyer of the company

BANGOR, Maine (AP)- A union that represents Emera Maine Workers is expressing concerns about the company's buyer at a time when a state law raises the bar for the sale of public utilities. The new law was signed by Governor Janet Mills and requires that the deal provide a net benefit for Maine ratepayers where as the old law required only a deal that did not harm ratepayers.
