Presque Isle listed as one of AARP Community Challenge Grantees

A total of nearly $1.6 million will be distributed to fund 159 “quick action” projects across the country, helping communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.

The following is a list of the Maine grantees:

• City of Presque Isle - The improvements to the Bike & Walking Trail will allow for increased utilization of the paved, lit trail, increase movement and health, as well as increase opportunities for community member engagement.

• Mount Vernon Community Partnership Corporation - To help residents age in place, this project will build a Tool Library to provide easy access to tools particularly for older adults in the community and volunteers who offer to come help to do a job when older adults feel unsure or unable to complete it on their own.

• Healthy Peninsula, Blue Hill - This project will support the development of a Traveling Tool Table, a collection of useful, affordable devices to help older people remain independent. These tool tables will be launched at local libraries which are some of the most popular gathering places in the community.

• Aging Well in Waldo County - This project will help create and enhance two libraries in the community by making repairs, beautifying the spaces and increasing accessibility.

• Portland Trails - This project will upgrade a rustic trail in an urban greenspace into a trail that is accessible to wheelchairs and people of all abilities and improve access to walking, cycling options and the areas natural beauty.

• Old Orchard Beach Community Friendly Connection - This project will contribute to the community's efforts to revitalize and re-energize an entire block by engaging the neighborhood in a collaborative effort to clean up, restore, and refresh Atlantic Courts Park and Washington Avenue district, including a demonstration of walkable sidewalks.

Nearly 1,700 applications were received from non-profits and government entities for the program, now in its third year. Each of the projects, which must be completed by November 4, is designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” by engaging residents and policymakers in accessing, understanding and using data to increase quality of life for all.

• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

• Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.

