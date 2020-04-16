ACAP Helps People Navigate Through IRS Website

The IRS will be releasing information on when that stimulus money can be expected to arrive in your bank account, if you haven't received it already, on their website. There is also an area for anyone who hasn't filed taxes to enter in their information. But not everyone in The County has access to technology and can get to the IRS website.

The development and communications manager with ACAP says they are trying to help with that. They are asking anyone that has limited or no access to the internet to call in. ACAP workers will help people go step by step through the IRS website