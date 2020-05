The US Census is still being taken and they are working to get accurate numbers, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and ACAP is helping.

ACAP has partnered with the US Census to help residents in Aroostook County fill out the survey.

The Development and community manager for ACAP says if you call in to the main office they will help connect you to a census worker to answer any questions you have.

You can call ACAP at 207-764-3721.