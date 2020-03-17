ACAP Services continue amid coronavirus concerns

*HeadStart, Early Head Start, and Childcare families can expect buses that will be delivering breakfast, lunch, daily educational activities, oral hygiene items, and other necessities to the 325 children enrolled in our programs through March 27, 2020.

*WIC services will continue and appointments will occur over the phone. Benefits, including formula, will still be provided. We encourage any family with a child needing formula to give our office a call.

*Home Energy Assistance Program will continue with all appointments over the phone. If you have an appointment our team will be in touch to gather your information and you will be asked to provide documentation via mail or in a drop box. Our team will continue to review and certify existing applications per our current policies and procedures.

*Our coaching team is no longer meeting clients/families in person, but will continue that work via phone or other distance technology.

*Our workforce development team is in close contact with the clients they serve and will continue to serve remotely to meet their needs.

*Homebased services including weatherization and home visitor services are constantly being evaluated and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our clients and staff.

For more information about the services ACAP provides, you can email the office at acap-info@acap-me.org or call 207-764-3721.

