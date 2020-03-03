ACAP continues to encourage County residents to apply for HEAP

U.S. Senators Susan Collins, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, and Angus King today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing an additional $3,681,581 in funding for Maine through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which includes $134,848 specifically for tribes and tribal organizations. In November, Senators Collins and King announced more than $36 million for Maine under the first round of funding for LIHEAP.

Jason Parent, ACAP executive director, "Here in the state of Maine the HEAP guidelines have actually increased this year, so it's been a good 11 years since we've seen the income guidelines change in a positive direction with the HEAP so we really think 1000s more of Aroostook County households would actually qualify as opposed to past seasons of recent time."

