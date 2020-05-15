ACAP sees increase in requests for help as a result of pandemic

Officials with ACAP are busier than ever before, trying to keep up with the increased demand for services, as a result of the pandemic. Jason Parent, the agency's Executive Director and CEO, says they've served about 700 new clients since the middle of March.

"We've also been really focused on moving to new platforms, in terms of how we're delivering our services, because our buildings have been closed since March 15th to the public, and so we've really been able to serve - again, the 700 number is really above and beyond the 14,000 people that we regularly serve throughout Aroostook County. A number of those people have - have touched base with us and have continued to apply for an utilize services," says Jason Parent.