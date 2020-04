COVID-19 is hard on everyone, especially for those who were already struggling financially or homeless before the pandemic began.

Three weeks ago, ACAP put the hope and Prosperity Wellness Shelter at UMPI.

Many services are offered at the shelter, including telehealth and smoking cessation programs.

The program coordinator at ACAP says that it’s been going well.

To find out if you are eligible for the shelter service, you can call the Homeless Services of Aroostook at 207-764-4125.