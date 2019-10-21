Portland, ME-- The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is expected to begin making the case that a school district in the state should not have suspended a student over activism about sexual assault. The ACLU is looking for a temporary restraining order to stop Cape Elizabeth Schools from suspending sophomore Aela Mansmann. Aela was suspended after putting up a note in a bathroom that said: "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."
ACLU To Hear Maine Student Activist Case on Sexual Assault Debate
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Mon 9:15 AM, Oct 21, 2019
