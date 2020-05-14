ADOPT A SENIOR AT HHS

We've all heard of adopting children, but adopting high school seniors? That's a new one for this reporter.

However, exactly that is happening to high school seniors at Houlton High School.

Tara Gilpatrick, the organizer of Adopt A Senior says families have been chomping at the bit to adopt this talented group of seniors.

(Tara Gilpatrick SOT): "It's a very overwhelming response. It got to the point where I was hoping to get one family per student and now we have two families per student for the adoption so it's overwhelming.

Adopt A Senior is a trend going on in local communities across the country as a way to celebrate high school seniors.

Tara adopted the trend and brought it to Houlton. The way it works, parents describe theh greatness of their student on the facebook page.

Then families in the community would have the opportunity to adopt from the pool of students participating.

The student would then be showered with, cards, gifts and positive letters.

( Gilpatrick SOT): "They're losing so much. They're losing everything we took for granted, my oldest daughter took for granted. They're missing out on so much that they just need to be celebrated the best we can and in the biggest way. It's little in my opinion but hopefully it'll help a bit.

The students are loving the support they are getting from the community during this tough time.

(Grace Johnson SOT): "It's just really awesome how the school and the community have come together to try and celebrate our events the best they can in light of the situation that's going on and the hard times going on around us."

For guidance, Tara went to Tim Tweedie, the principal of Houlton High school who has also been working to make sure the senior year for these students is still one to remember.

(Tweedie SOT): " Fabulous idea. I hadn't heard about it until Tara reached out. It's obviously very popular with the students and the community so the more we can do to shower those kids and send them off on a good note is great.

Tim encourages folks in the community to keep bringing ideas forward.

(Tim Tweedie SOT): "We're incredibly grateful. I mean it's a pandemic so it's going to take a community, literally, to i think pull together… Bringing ideas forward. We've had so many ideas from people who ask how can we help and it really goes to show the kind of community we have.