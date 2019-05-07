Alcohol abuse is a growing concern in Aroostook County

Alcohol abuse is responsible for 88 thousand deaths a year in the United States.

Substance abuse is a significant issues in the area and nationally more than 15 million people struggle with an alcohol use disorder, but very few of those receive treatment. AMHC is one of the organizations in the County that offers help for those struggling with alcohol addiction.

“Those services are individual counselling, intensive outpatient, driver’s education, and evaluation, we have detox management, so there’s some funds available to support people that are in treatment, we have the residential treatment facility that’s a 28 in patient facility. We have the roads to recovery community center in Caribou and a second facility coming soon in Houlton.”

For more information on services you can call the access center at 1-800-244-6431