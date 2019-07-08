Man dies following ATV crash in Grand Falls, N.B.

On July 7, 2019, shortly after 2 a.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle in a wooded area off Route 130. It's believed the driver tried to navigate a turn and the vehicle rolled on its side, ejecting the driver. Two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash were not injured.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from LSD of Grand Falls was taken to Moncton City hospital with serious injuries. On the morning of July 8, 2019, he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, however, police believe alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors to the crash.