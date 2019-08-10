ATV stolen from Hamlin

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is reporting the theft of an ATV from a northern Maine community earlier this month.

Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena is investigating a theft of a Polaris Sportsman 700 4-wheeler that was stolen sometime around August 1st from a residence in Hamlin. It may still be in the Hamlin/Caswell/Van Buren area or possibly have been taken across the border into Canada.

If you have seen this ATV, or have any information on its location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text tips to 538-8477. You do not need to leave your name; if you call Crime Stoppers and the information leads to the recovery of the ATV, you may be eligible for a cash reward.