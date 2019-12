Acting Health and Human Services Official Stepping Down

ACTING HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES INSPECTOR GENERAL JOANNE CHIEDI IS STEPPING DOWN AT THE END OF THE YEAR.

H-H-S SECRETARY ALEX AZAR MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON MONDAY.

AZAR PRAISED CHIEDI'S WORK, CITING WHAT HE CALLED HER "SELFLESS CONTRIBUTIONS" TO THE DEPARTMENT.

SHE'S BEEN WITH H-H-S SINCE 20-10.

A SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER SAID CHIEDI'S DEPARTURE HAS BEEN PLANNED FOR QUITE SOME TIME AND IS UNRELATED TO POLITICS OR THE ADMINISTRATION.

ACCORDING TO HER OFFICE, CHIEDI'S CHIEF OF STAFF, CHRISTI GRIMM, WILL BECOME ACTING PRINCIPAL DEPUTY I-G ON THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.