Additional US fighter planes sent to Gulf amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military says nearly a dozen Air Force F-22 stealth fighters have deployed to the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

They are part of a force buildup requested by U.S. Central Command in May in response to what it called an increase in Iranian threats against American forces in the region.

The F-22 Raptors began arriving this week at al-Udeid air base, a hub for U.S. air operations in the Middle East. The base also has the four B-52 bombers that were deployed in May, along with the accelerated deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, in response to concerns about Iran.

At the request of Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of Central Command, additional Patriot air-and-missile defense systems also were sent to the Gulf region in recent weeks.

