Agency continues to provide services, despite concerns over Covid 19

The Aroostook Agency of Aging is open and ready to serve older people in the community. Executive Director Joy Barresi Saucier says that won't waiver during this period of challenge. The way business is performed, however, is undergoing a few changes. The Presque Isle office will remain open for staff and volunteers as a point of access.

"We're transitioning nearly all of our services to phone services. So we want the community to remember if you need us, just pick up the phone and call us like you always would do, and we'll make sure that we can respond to your questions, determine if you have additional needs that aren't getting met, and then link you to a way to get those needs met," says Joy Barresi Saucier.