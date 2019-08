A section of aging infrastructure at Presque Isle's Industrial Park is undergoing an upgrade.

Pipes in the area of the old Tater Meal site date back more than 60 years and are in need of replacement. Frank Kearney, superintendent of the Presque Isle Utilities District, says his department is borrowing $785,000 to put toward the project. They also obtained a grant for $500,000 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.