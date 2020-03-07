Aidan Sirois receives one of two Spirit of the Game Awards from the Maine Basketball Coaches Association

Also this evening Fort Kent Aidan Sirois will receive one of two Spirit of the Game awards from the Maine Basketball Coaches Association.

Sirois has Spinal Bifada, but that has not stopped him from being a major part of the basketball team and other sports and activies at Fort Kent High School. Sirois was a manager of the boys basketball team and was a role model and mentor for several of the team members. Back in December we profiled Sirois and put him in the Sportlight.

There are two winners of the Spirit award one from the North and one from the South. On Monday we will have Aidan's reaction to receiving the award.

