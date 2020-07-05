Alcohol and speed factors in July 4th rollover in Mars Hill

On July 4th at approximately 10:53 p.m., the Houlton RCC received a report of an erratic driver traveling south on Route 1A in Mars Hill. At approximately 11 p.m., Houlton RCC received a report via 911 of a single vehicle crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill.

Trooper Steve Mahon responded and determined 18-year-old Grayden Griffeth, of Fort Fairfield was traveling south on Route 1A in his 2008 Chevy Avalanche when he lost control and struck the guardrail. Griffeth left the roadway and went down a steep embankment, rolling the vehicle onto its side. Griffeth was wearing his seatbelt and his airbags deployed. Griffeth suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused medical treatment.

Speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash. As a result, Griffeth was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

