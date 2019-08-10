Allagash man killed in ATV accident

Maine Game Wardens investigated an ATV crash that killed an Allagash man Friday afternoon. The man's four-year-old daughter was unharmed.

Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service, says 65-year-old Bonny Hafford of Allagash was killed when the ATV he was riding flipped and crushed him as he attempted to drive up a gravel pit embankment at approximately 12:30 p.m. on August 9th. Hafford's daughter was thrown from the ATV but escaped injury. The gravel pit is located near 352 Dickey Road in Allagash.

The Maine Warden Service investigated the accident and was assisted on scene by Fort Kent EMS, Allagash Fire, and ASI Ambulance. Hafford was taken to Lajoie Daigle Funeral Home in Fort Kent.