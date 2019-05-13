American Legion Post 88 in Presque Isle will not put flags up anymore due to low volunteer numbers

A popular sight seen during patriotic holidays in Presque Isle will be no more beginning this Memorial Day.

For more than 20 years, on several different holidays, the American Legion Post 88 has been lining main street with flags they put up at 5 in the morning and take down around 3 in the afternoon.

Post Adjutant Burns Weeks says the last couple of years, they've struggled to get enough help to do it...and it was going to get worse this year.

He says many legion members are 80 years or older...and so they've decided not to put up the 240 flags anymore.

He says they made the final decision about a month and a half ago after considering it for quite some time.

"We really hated to give it up, because it looked so nice with all those flags displaying...but we've reached the point where we just can't do it anymore," he said.

Weeks says they'll likely be giving the flags to the businesses that purchased the spots for them to stand during the holidays.

