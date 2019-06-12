American Red Cross Campaign targets blood donor shortage

If the letters A, B, and O go missing from some of your favorite companies names or logos don't be alarmed. As part of that campaign, corporations, companies, celebrities, are taking away the letters a, o, and b from things like their Facebook pages. The campaign aims to remind people that there is a need for blood donors. Mary Green Community Manager for American Red Cross adds that you do not need to know your blood type to donate blood. To find out more on donating visit https://www.redcross.org/local/maine.html