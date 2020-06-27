American Red Cross helping people displaced by Saturday fire in Presque Isle

Disaster responders from American Red Cross are helping two people who were displaced by a Saturday multi-family home fire in Presque Isle. The number could increase as they continue to make contact with other residents.

They are making sure that their immediate needs such as food, shelter and other essentials are met. Responders also followed COVID 19 protocols such as social distancing and virtual interactions to make sure everyone was safe. They will continue to be in contact with the displaced residents to provide community referrals as they recover.