America's First Mile generates tourist dollars

Tourist attractions come in all shapes and sizes, but in Fort Kent, it comes in the form of a mile marker. America's First Mile designates the beginning of U.S. Route 1, bringing tourists - and their dollars - to the community.

Dona Saucier, executive director of the Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce says "It is a great tourism opportunity, which brings people from all over not just the country but from different parts of the world to come and visit the First Mile monument. And then from there we have these people that patronize our local businesses, and go to our restaurants, and sleep at our hotels. So all of this, you know, generates income and revenue for these places."

Town Manager Suzie Paradis says efforts are being made to work with other communities along the Route 1 corridor, to promote the trek more as a tourist experience.