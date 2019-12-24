America's Home Place donates $5,000 to the Homeless Services of Aroostook

A very special gift for Homeless Services of Aroostook, just in time for the holidays.

America's Home Place, a home construction company, donated $5,000 dollars to homeless services of Aroostook.

Stephen Young, the regional manager of America's Home Place, says the idea came from the owner of the company to support local organizations.

"Our owner of the company's a very generous man. He's allocated money for all of our offices, all of our field offices, all of our corporate departments to give a donation to a local organization that provides services to the homeless."

"This is going to make the difference between bare bones, and making something functional. So it's going to be great. It's going to be used wonderfully."

Penny McHatten, the president of the board for Homeless Services says that they are overwhelmed with the generosity from businesses.