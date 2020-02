Having enough to eat is a necessity for every living thing. Dairy Farmer Tom Drew is grateful his herd has enough hay to make it through this winter. Like other livestock owners in the region, Drew remembers last winter, and how the hay shortage made it a struggle for many farms - both emotionally and financially.

"Had a wonderful hay season for 2019. However, you know, it took most of 2019 to pay 2018's shortfall," says Tom Drew.