An Ashland Man Was in a Car Accident with a Moose on 4th of July

On Saturday, July 4, 2020 at approximately 4:00AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car/moose crash on Route 163 in T11R4WELS.

Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark investigated the crash and determined that Robert Morrow (27) of Ashland was eastbound in his 2004 Kia sedan when a moose entered the roadway. Morrow was unable to avoid a collision and struck the moose. The moose went through the windshield of Morrow’s vehicle and came to rest on the passenger seat and hood of the vehicle. Morrow was alone in the vehicle and was not injured. The moose died on impact.

Morrow’s vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.